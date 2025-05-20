Saline Selects 4 Finalists for City Manager Job

The City of Saline announced Monday that it had selected the four finalists for the city manager's job.

According to a press release dated May 18 and emailed to The Saline Post May 19, the city's hiring committee selected the finalists May 12.

The public is invited to meet the candidates on Wednesday during an open house from 1-4 p.m., Wednesday, May 21 at City Hall (100 N. Harris St.). The public is invited to participate. According to the city press release, people will have the opportunity to meet the finalists, ask questions and provide feedback about the candidates to city council before making a decision.

City council is scheduled to begin interviewing candidates at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are the finalists:

Todd Saums

Mr. Saums currently serves as Commissioner of Water Distribution for the City of Toledo, Ohio, where he oversees a department of 154 employees and a $30 million operations budget. His leadership has focused on public utilities, regulatory compliance, and long-range infrastructure planning. He holds a Master of Public Administration from Ohio University and is certified in utility and wastewater management.

Jason Smith

Mr. Smith is the current City Manager of Belleville, Michigan, and has also served in the same role in Litchfield. His municipal leadership experience focuses on infrastructure modernization, downtown revitalization, and public safety. He holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Arizona and has served in leadership roles with the Michigan Municipal Executives and the Rotary Club. He is also a former Mayor of Jackson, Michigan.

Daniel E. Swallow

Mr. Swallow currently serves as the City Manager for the City of Tecumseh, Michigan, and brings over 20 years of public service experience. He has a strong background in land use planning, economic development, and city operations and previously served as Director of Economic and Community Development in Monroe, Michigan. He holds a Master of Public Administration from Eastern Michigan University and resides in Saline.

Michael Tremblay

Col. Tremblay (Ret.) brings over 25 years of executive-level public sector experience, most recently as the Garrison Commander (City Manager equivalent) for U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in South Korea, a community of over 40,000 residents. He has overseen multi-billion-dollar budgets and complex infrastructure programs. He holds master’s degrees in National Security Strategy and Organizational Leadership and grew up in Washtenaw County.

Current acting city manager Elle Cole was an applicant for the post.

There were 47 applicants. Consultant Double Haul Solutions helped the city with the search.

Mayor Brian Marl, Council Members Chuck Lesch and Nicole Rice, Deputy Police Chief Andrew Hartwig, City Engineer Tesha Humphriss, city resident Chris Elenbaas, Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations for Saline Area Schools Jackelyn Martin and local business owner Dr. Mitch Rohde served on the city's search committee.

More News from Saline