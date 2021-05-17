Chip and Seal Projects Will Impact Traffic In York and August Townships

Starting on Monday, May 17, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will begin preventative maintenance chip seal projects on the following roads in York and Augusta Townships:

Willow Rd between Platt Rd and Rawsonville Rd

Ridge Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd

Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and the closed bridge

Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Stony Creek Rd

Stony Creek Rd between Mooreville Rd and Saline-Milan Rd

This work is expected to take approximately four days. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions. Once the work is completed, drivers are advised to lower their speeds to 35 mph while the stone settles.

WCRC will return to this area in a few weeks to apply a fog seal on top of the chip seal and place permanent pavement markings.