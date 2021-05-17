Service for Darell Finkbeiner May 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church

Darell Richard Finkbeiner, age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Birchwood Estates with his family by his side. Darell was born on January 12, 1936 in Saline, MI the son of Clarence and Amanda (Feldkamp) Finkbeiner.

On September 6, 1958 he married Delores Marion and she survives. Darell was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline for several decades.

Survivors in addition to his wife Delores include his sons Dale Finkbeiner and friend Cheryl, Duane (Elizabeth) Finkbeiner and Mark Finkbeiner. Other survivors include his two grandchildren Grace and Joshua, sister Audrey Gensley, brothers-in-law Marvin and Robert Marion, and several nieces and nephews. Darell was preceded in death by his parents, his son Roger at the age of five, brother and sister-in-law Lloyd and Frances Finkbeiner, brother-in-law Earl Gensley, sister-in-law Mary Lou Marion, and nieces Joann and Beverly Finkbeiner.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 195 East Michigan Ave. Saline, MI, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 between the hours of 5:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the church with a time of visitation taking place from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Mask wearing is preferred.

Burial at Oakwood Cemetery will take place following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Church, to Arbor Hospice, or to a charity of one’s choice and envelopes will be available at the church. To leave a memory you have of Darell, to sign his guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.