COVID-19: 2 Deaths in Washtenaw County, Quarantines Fall in Saline Schools, Hospitalizations Decline in Michigan

Two more people have died with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data updated Monday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 277 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19.

Over the weekend, there were 63 new cases counted by the health department, including 29 since Sunday morning. The positivity rate in Washtenaw County tumbled to 1.8 percent.

In Michigan, the positivity rate fell to 5.68 percent, the lowest level since March 12.

The state counted 20 COVID-19 deaths since Saturday, bringing the total to 18,627. There were 2,230 new cases since Saturday.

In Michigan's hospitals, there were 487 COVID-19 patients in critical care beds. That's down from 550 reported Friday. Similarly, the number of patients receiving care with ventilators fell from 378 to 313. There were 42 pediatric patients with COVID-19, four more than reported Friday.

Every Monday, Saline Area Schools updates its COVID-19 dashboard. There were five people who tested positive (four students and one staff member), the same number as last Monday. The big change this week is the decline in the number of quarantined students. Last week, there were 101 students in quarantine, this week there are 37. On April 19, there were 191 students and eight staff quarantined.