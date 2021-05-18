City of Saline Approves Its Share of the Fire Department Budget

Saline City Council voted unanimously to approve its share of the Saline Area Fire Department Budget.

The city will pay $469,607 of the department's $1,448,103 budget. The rest of the budget is paid for by the townships of York, Lodi and Saline. Last year, the city's share was $471,180.

"We do get a tremendous bang for our buck. If we were financing and subsidizing a fire department on our own without the support and cooperation of three of our neighbors - York Charter Township, Lodi and Saline -it would cost the residents in the community far in excess of the numbers that are enumerated in tonight's agenda," Councillor Janet Dillon said.

The city once again chose to pay for the department using the city's general fund, instead of using the special assessment approved by voters on Nov. 8, 1994.

"We are fortunate to still be able to continue to fund the department through our general fund without the special assessment approved by voters. That may at some point need to be changed. At this time, fortunately, we do not need that," Councillor Dean Girbach said.

No comments were made during a public hearing on the Saline Area Fire special assessment.

In related news from the council meeting, Mayor Brian Marl said he spent part of the day with incoming chief Jason Sperle. Marl said there will be a special meeting of the Saline Area Fire Board next week at which the board is expected to offer a contract to Sperle.