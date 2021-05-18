Christ Our King Luther Church Hosts Memorial Day Service and Picnic Lunch May 29

Christ Our King Lutheran Church invites the public to a traditional Memorial Day observance to honor and mourn members of the military who died while serving America.

The event takes place starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 29, at the church, located at 3255 Saline-Waterworks Road. The ceremony includes patriotic music, speakers, a flag ceremony and a gun salute. All veterans in attendance will be recognized during the observance. There will also be historical military vehicles on display.

Following the ceremony, the church is serving a box lunch (a hot dog, chips and water) during a picnic.

The entire event is taking place outdoors. People are asked to respectfully socially distance. Masks are encouraged but not required. Guests should bring their own lawn chairs or picnic blankets.

In case of rain, check https://christ-our-king.org for raindate information.