Barbara Johnston, Homemaker for a Family of Six, Worked at Edwards Brothers and Was a Passionate Quilter

Barbara Vernice Johnston passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, after a long illness. She was 88. Barbara was born September 6, 1931, to the late Dr. Herbert J. Gauerke and Hazel R. (Marx) Gauerke in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She married Henry S. Johnston on July 30, 1948, in post-war Germany where he was assigned with the Army. After returning to the United States they eventually made their home in Saline, Michigan.

Barbara is survived by her four children, Michael A. Johnston of Ann Arbor, Donna I. Johnston of Saline, Katherine M. Ramsland of Hellertown, PA and Ruth E. (Douglas) Osborne of Chelsea; three grandchildren, Ming (Jimmi) Hower of Clermont, FL, Michael (Stephanie) Johnston of Saline, Marc (Brian) Guerrero; of Columbus, OH; three great-grandchildren, Brynna Hower, Bryson Johnston and Keeley Johnston. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Henry, and daughter-in-law Miraflor Cañedo Johnston.

For most of her life she was a homemaker until going to work at Edwards Brothers in Ann Arbor. Barbara and Henry moved to Brecon Village in Saline in 2012. She enjoyed reading, gardening, puzzles and, above all, she was a passionate quilter. She made several beautiful quilts for the Saline Senior Center’s Annual Quilt Raffle at the Saline Fair as well as lap quilts for veterans at Ann Arbor’s VA Hospital. She was a Charter Member of Holy Faith Church (formerly Faith Lutheran) in Saline.

Cremation has taken place. Interment will be at Washtenong Memorial Park. There will be a memorial for family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Holy Faith Church (formerly Faith Lutheran) in Saline, Arbor Hospice, or Brecon Village.