Robert Mitchell, Father of 4, Was a Green Beret in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army

Robert Mitchell, age 75, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Heartland Health Care Center in Ann Arbor, MI.

He was born May 23, 1945 in Guthrie, KY, the son of Ezra and Lavaughn (Elliott) Mitchell.

Bob served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne Division as a Green Beret in the Special Forces and was proud of the time that he served. After his time in the Army he worked as a truck driver, or a paid tourist as he called it. Bob loved his children and grandchildren dearly. He enjoyed watching Westerns, cooking and he was a long-time member of the Michigan Masons.

Survivors include his children Robert (Pat) Mitchell, Donald (Tina) Mitchell, Suzanne (Daniel) Cislo, and Maria (Erik) Coulter. Other survivors include his grandchildren Christa Mitchell, Donald Hopkins, Bruce Mitchell, James Cislo, Daniel Cislo, Hannah Coulter, Alexander “Max” Coulter, and his brother Edgar (Bobbie) Mitchell. Bob was preceded in death in addition to his parents by his twin brother James Mitchell, brother George (Evelyn) Mitchell, sister Clara (Kyle) Wilson, sister Marlene (Eddie) Buttigieg, sister Violet Sue (Leonard) Kielan, brother Donald (Joanne) Mitchell, and sister Janice (Frank) Labut.

A private memorial service including military honors will be held at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/. To leave a memory you have of Bob, to sign his guestbook or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.