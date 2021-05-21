Pleasant Ridge Teacher Mary Ledford Receives $2,500 Prize for Inspiring Children to Read During a Challenging Year

Mary Ledford, a teacher at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School in Saline recently received a $2,500 cash prize from Epic, a digital reading platform for kids 12 and under that reaches over 20 million children.

According to the company, Ledford was selected because of her passion and dedication to inspiring students with a love of reading and learning during a very challenging year of remote and hybrid teaching.

Ledford has been in education for over 24 years. The past 20 years have been with Saline Area Schools, where she has been in the elementary setting as a classroom teacher and her current role as a media specialist. Her passion for technology integration and love of children's literature led her to discover Epic, where she has been part of the Master Teacher program for two years. When she is not happily teaching her students, you will find her on her yoga mat, drinking a great cup of coffee, or buying a fabulous pair of shoes!