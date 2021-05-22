Saline Sends Boze, Warren and 3 Relay Teams to State Meet

Saline was in the hunt for the regional championship trophy until late in Friday's regional championship at Saline High School.

The Hornets finished tied for second with 114 points. Huron won with 133 points. The River Rats held a slight lead on the Hornets until the 200 meter dash. Huron's Fatouma Conde and Mackenzie Robinson finished first and second and Rachel Overgaard was fourth. The River Rats took control of the meet with 25 points in this event alone.

Saline placed just two individual in the state meet - sophomore Nicole Warren leaped 17-05.5 to take second and senior Morgan Boze threw 107-04 in the discus to take second- but used their depth to take second place. The Hornets sent three of the four relay teams to the state meet, too.

Jordan Wickham, Bryn Batten, Warren and Carly Rittenhouse took second in the 400 relay, finishing in 49.77. In the 3200 relay, Madison Wood, Mia Rogan, Lydia Alig and Madison Stern finished second in 9:30.95.

The 800 relay team of Batten, Warren, Wickham and Rittenhouse took third but qualified with a time of 1:45.92.

In the field, Morgan Boze threw 107-04, a personal best, to take second place in the discus and qualify for the state meet. In the shotput, Boze threw a PR 32-09 in the shotput to take fifth.

Nicole Warren leaped 17-05.5, a personal record, to take second in the long jump. Saline had three girls in the top five. Bryn Batten jumped 15-11.75 and Emma Grill jumped 15-11.

Tenley Schrzan earned a medal in the high jump, clearing 4-08.

Saline placed four girls in the 100-meter dash regional final heat. Freshman Jordan Wickham was the fastest, taking third in 13 seconds. Carly Rittenhouse was fourth in 13.08. Ava Schmidt (13.37, 7th) and Carmen Lauchu (13.56, 8th) also earned medals.

In the 200 sprint, Batten (5th, 25.04) and Warren (8th, 28.2) earned medals.

Mia Rogan ran the 400 in 1:02.2 to place fifth and earn a medal. Senior Ava Ignacio ran the event in a PR 1:03.22. In the 800, Madison Wood took fifth in 2:19.62 to earn a medal. Sophomore Aubrey Stager finished ninth and just missed a medal.

In the 1600, juniors Lydia Alig (3rd, 5:12.53) and Madison Stern (7th, 5:24.72) earned medals.

Junior Claire Endres (4th, 11:36.54), junior Lydia Alig (5th, 11:54.81) and freshman Laney Alig (7th, 12:00.13) earned medals in the 3200.

Junior Alena Miklosovic placed ran the 100 hurdles in 16:15, a personal record, to take fifth and win a medal. Junior Tenley Schrzan ran the 300 hurdles in 47.4, a personal best, to take fourth, and Miklosovic ran a personal-record 50.35 to take eighth as both earned medals.

The 1600 relay team of Rogan, Wood, Wickham and Lydia Alig finished fifth in 4:14.61 to earn a medal.

