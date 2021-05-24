Saline Board of Education Interviewing 13 Candidates for Open Trustee Position

The Saline Board of Education will spend Monday night interviewing 13 candidates interviewing for the trustee vacancy created by the resignation of Trustee Aramide Boatswain. The meeting begins at 5:30.

The candidates are Scott Hummel, Kandace Jones, Tim Austin, Julie Newhauser, Raelyn Davis, Jose Ventura, Danielle Gillespie, Benjamin Bostedor, David Hayward, Katie Nadig, Lauren Gold, Kristin Hoffman-Peavler and Darcy Berwick.

Austin and Hummel have both previously served on the board.

The board is expected to deliberate and choose a trustee at Tuesday's regular meeting.

