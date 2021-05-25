Esports League Allows Local Gamers to Compete in Fortnite, Mario Kart 8, and Rocket League

Saline Parks and Rec, Pittsfield Township Parks, and Ytown Rec are hosting an Esports League this summer called S.P.Y and it is being run through an app called Mission Control which will allow you to participate in the comfort of your own home.

With a rec league Esports platform, Mission Control gives organizers the tools to host rec leagues, like summer softball or intramural volleyball, but for FIFA, Fortnite, and other popular video game titles instead. The Mission Control app allows players to join their community's leagues, manage their schedules’, and socialize with other players.

This is a community based program where players will compete against others from the greater Washtenaw County area. At the moment S.P.Y. offers the following games in their league: Fortnite, Mario Kart 8, and Rocket League. The organization is always looking to add more games though.

To register, download the Mission Control GG app on your smartphone or android, select “SPY” as the organization when signing up, make your username, and pay the $10 fee. Right before the start of the season you will receive your schedule of league games that will outline your game time and opponent.

If you have any questions, please email Sunshine Lambert at slambert@cityofsaline.org or call her at (734) 429-3502 ext. 2507.