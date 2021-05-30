Memorial Day Service Planned for Oakwood Cemetery in Saline

The waning COVID-19 pandemic has once again scuttled Saline's traditional Memorial Day activities. Memorial Day is an American holiday dedicated to military men and women who died while serving the country.

There will be no Boy Scout breakfast at the Saline Area Fire Department. Nor will there be a parade along Michigan Avenue.

However, there will be a Memorial Day program at Oakwood Cemetery (at the corner of Monroe Street and Michigan Avenue). The program, beginning at 11 a.m., features speeches, presentations and music.

Mayor Brian Marl recently stated that since the event is outdoors, people are not required to wear masks if they've been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days. Marl said social distancing will be encouraged.

The program will be similar to previous years' activities at the cemetery, Marl sad.

Following the ceremony, the Saline American Legion Post 322 will a picnic lunch, sponsored by Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, at the Legion (corner of Mills Road and Michigan Avenue).