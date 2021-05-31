Marjorie Embry, Mother of 3, Was Dedicated to Her Family and Community

Marjorie Jean Embry, age 93, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Arbor Hospice in Saline, Michigan. She was born on July 21, 1927 in River Rouge, Michigan; the daughter of George and Gladys (Gruenwald) Antrobus. Marjorie was one of four daughters, Doris, Marjorie, Beatrice and Shirley. Her home was the foundation of her deep love and commitment to faith, family, community and friends.

As a teen, Marjorie loved picnicking, biking, and canoeing on Belle Isle in Detroit. She loved dancing to the big band orchestras of the 1940s who performed in the ballrooms and venues of the era. At Detroit’s Graystone Ballroom, Marjorie met a young, WWII veteran who would become the love of her life, Lloyd Embry. She writes in her journal, “From that night on, Lloyd and Margie (her nickname) were a pair.”

Marjorie and Lloyd were married on May 15, 1948. They made a home in Southgate, Michigan, attended Christ the King Lutheran Church and raised three sons, Ronald, Craig and Dale. Marjorie was a devoted, loving mother and instilled in her boys the virtues of hard work, perseverance, giving your best and self-acceptance while maintaining a sense of humility and humor. She loved getting together with her sisters and mother for lunches, birthdays and picnics, and on every occasion their laughter and conversation filled the air.

She worked hard on behalf of her family and community. Employed from her early teens at Affholter’s Creamery, Niesner’s Dime Store and Hudson’s Department Store and as a model of women’s dresses for a major newspaper publication. She later worked in the Southgate, MI school system until her retirement on March 30, 1990. She was always active in her Southgate community, loved organizing and decorating for Senior Citizen events and was recognized as Southgate Senior Citizen of the Year in 2008 for her volunteer and charitable efforts.

Marjorie is survived by sister, Shirley, her sons, Ron, Craig and Dale, their wives Faith, Elizabeth and Cynthia. Grandchildren Lauren (Brandon) and Jim (Hilary), Alexandra (Kirk) and David (Madison), Brian (Jennifer) and Steven (Sara) and Great Grandchildren Scarlett, Victoria, Elias, Adeline and Alexander.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 7, at 10:00 A.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, 301 East Michigan Ave., Saline, MI with a viewing from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak, Michigan. Memorial contributions can be made to Arbor Hospice https://www.arborhospice.org/ or 1-888-992-2279. To leave a memory you have of Marjorie, sign her guestbook or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com