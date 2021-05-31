Air Force Veteran Bob Waltz, Father of 2, Worked for Ford Motor Company for 37 Years

Robert Eugene "Bob" Waltz, son of Edward and Myrtle Waltz, has gone to be with the Lord. Born April 16, 1937 he spent his childhood in Clinton, Michigan.

With an interest in sports, he played football, basketball and baseball for Clinton High. Upon graduation from high school, he continued his education earning an engineering degree from the University of Michigan. He served 4 years in the United States Air Force in California, returned to Michigan, and began a career with Ford Motor Company retiring after 37 years.

Bob loved his family and is survived by his wife Mary of 60 years and his son Jon and daughter Julie Atkins (Randy). His blessings continue with three grandchildren, Jessica, Abigail and Robert. He is also survived by a brother Roger (Linda), Sister's Marilyn Sue, and Judi Waltz Crysler. Bob was surrounded by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends who brought him great joy and who loved him as he loved them. Preceding him in death were his parents and infant sister Shirley Jean.

Visitation for Bob will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 12pm-2pm at the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. A memorial service will follow at 2pm with Rev. William Smith officiating. Military honors will follow the service under the auspices of the VFW Post 4093, Carleton, MI. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the organization of your choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.