Marley Duerst Graduates from the University of Michigan, Plans to Teach in Spain

Marley Duerst graduated from the University of Michigan in December 2020 with a major in International Studies (Comparative Culture and Identity) and Spanish, and a minor in Education for Empowerment. Duerst is a 2017 graduate of Saline High School

In her time at the University of Michigan, she was involved with the Spanish Language Internship Program, the Edward Ginsberg Center for Community Service Learning, Michigan Animal Respect Society, and Victors FC soccer program. She had the opportunity to study abroad in both Costa Rica and Spain, as well to complete an internship at an educational summer program in San Francisco. Next year, she is planning to teach English in Spain through a government program. In the future, she hopes to work in the field of global refugee and migrant education.