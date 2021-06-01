COVID-19: Michigan Lifts Outdoor Capacity Limits, Increases Indoor Capacity

Michigan has lifted outdoor capacity limits and raised indoor capacity limits to 50 percent as of today, June 1. 2021. Masks will only be required to be worn by those not fully vaccinated, according to a press release issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office.

The third wave of the pandemic has ebbed since peaking in mid-April.

"Because so many Michiganders did their part and stepped up to get vaccinated, we are able to return to normal more quickly," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "Our state is closer and closer to being back to normal. Now, Michiganders may celebrate safely with family and friends, with less worry of getting COVID-19. We have all been working hard for this moment for over the past year, and I am thankful for every Michigander who has gotten vaccinated to keep themselves, their family, and our communities safe. Thanks to them, we can take these final steps towards a return to the normalcy and build our economy back stronger than ever. If you haven’t gotten your vaccine yet, I encourage you to make an appointment so you can safely do the activities you want to do."