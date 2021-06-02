BASEBALL: Skyline Upsets Saline on Opening Day of Playoffs

The Saline High School baseball team's postseason came to an abrupt conclusion Tuesday.

In the opening playoff game, Skyline defeated Saline, 4-1, at Saline High School. Saline had taken two of three games from Skyline earlier this season.

Skyline pitcher Alex Gerdenich shut down the Hornets, scattering three hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out seven.

Mason Glennie started for the Hornets. He gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks over six innings. Glennie struck out eight.

Skyline scored one run in the first, third and fifth inning to take a 3-0 lead. Saline got one back in the bottom of the sixth. August Hutchison tripled and Giusseppe Gottfried drove him home. Brett Baldus and and Aidan Arbaugh also had singles for Saline.

Gerdenich retired the Hornets in order in the bottom of the seventh after Skyline added to their lead in the top of the inning.

Saline finished the season with a 26-10 record.