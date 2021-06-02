GOLF: Saline Shoots to 2nd Place Finish at Regional, Qualifies for State Meet

The Saline High School boys' golf team has qualified for the state meet for the first time in seven years.

The Hornets qualified by placing second at the MHSAA regional Tuesday at the Dearborn Country Club, where the Hornets shot a 314 - their second best outing of the season.

With their second place finish in the 20-team tournament, Saline qualified for the MHSAA State Tournament at Forest Akers West, June 11-12.

Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said it was a great accomplishment - especially for the the seniors who were denied the chance to compete in their junior year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am so proud of these guys. They, first of all, are such quality young men and then they have worked so hard to get to this point. We have three seniors on the team and I am so happy for them. After losing last season this is a great way to finish out a great high school career," Coach Williams-Hoak said. "The guys are fired up to go to States and finish high."

Senior Ben Wild led the Hornets with a score of 76 to finish tied for ninth. Senior Josh Peitz shot 77 to tie for 13th. Kieran Dean scored 78 and took 15th place. Brady Wangler shot 83 and Colton Cundiff shot 84.

Skyline won the tournament with a score of 287. Dexter was third at 325.