No Injuries in Early Morning Fire, Pittsfield Firefighters Prevent Apartment Blaze From Spreading

Pittsfield firefighters battled a blaze to keep it from spreading at the Cloverlane Apartments early Sunday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., a woman living on the 4500 block of Swiss Stone Court woke up with her bedroom on fire. She and her young son left the building and called 911. Firefighters arrived to find smoke in the two-story apartment building. A hoseline was advanced to extinguish the blaze while police and firefighters escorted other residents from the building.

Fire damage was contained to the original apartment but there was smoke and water damage throughout the building.

After being evaluated by Huron Valley Ambulance paramedics the resident and her young son remained on scene.

Ypsilanti Township firefighters assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's division.