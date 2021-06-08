PRESS RELEASE: Saline Celebrates Rec Center's 30th Anniversary with Open House June 19

In honor of the Saline Rec Center’s 30th

anniversary, the City of Saline announced a special event scheduled for June 19.

“As the community returns to a new normal, I am so pleased that we have been able to organize a special event to celebrate our Recreation Complex’s 30th anniversary,” said Mayor Marl. “Our Rec Center is a valued public resource; I look forward to celebrating its impact on the Saline community, while planning for the future. I’m confident that our facility will continue to offer services and programs that enrich our residents’ quality of life.”

Carla Scruggs, Director of Saline Parks & Recreation added, “It is hard to believe that the Rec Center opened the doors to our community on June 19, 1991 - 30 years ago! I began working for the City less than one month prior to the grand opening. I remember those crazy, sleepless weeks as we prepared to open the Rec Center. It is amazing to think of where we started to where we are today. Needless to say, the Saline Rec Center has become a vital and essential part of the Saline community. We look forward to the next 30 years!”

The Rec Center 30th Anniversary Event will be held on:

Saturday, June 19th

10:30 AM

Saline Rec Center

1866 Woodland Drive

Saline MI 48176

The event on the 19th

will feature several special presentations and gifts to all attendees. The Rec Center Sustainability Taskforce will be announcing a new fundraising campaign, and special membership incentives will be announced during the anniversary program.

Additional questions can be direct to the Mayor’s office. He can be reached at (734) 272-3654 or by email at briandmarl@gmail.com. Inquiries can also be made to Director Scruggs. Her direct line is (734) 429-3502 ext. 2509 and email is csruggs@cityofsaline.org.