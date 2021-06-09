Saline Baseball Alum Cole Daniels Transfers to Michigan

Cole Daniels, a member of the Saline High School class of 2017, is returning to Michigan. Daniels, a 6'1 lefthanded reliever, is leaving the University of Kentucky to transfer to the University of Michigan.

Daniels was an all-state pitcher in his junior and senior year for the Saline baseball team and played varsity all four years. He was also starting quarterback for the football team.

Daniels announced his transfer to Michigan on Twitter.

Daniels sparkled for Kentucky in his freshman and sophomore years but battled control problems in his junior year. He was 3-0 with a 2.57 ERA as a freshman, striking out 21 batters in 14 innings. As a sophomore he was 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA, striking out 11 batters in 10 innings. As a junior, Daniels was 1-3 with a 6.11 ERA, striking out 20 batters in 17.2 innings.