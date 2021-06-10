Saline High School Jazz Band Earns Top Marks at Jazz Festival

The Saline High School Jazz Band performed at the State Jazz Festival for the first time in school history and received a rating of all "First Division-Superior" ratings from all three judges and clinicians.

The band was professionally recorded at their performance in May and the recording was shared with a panel of judges around the state, including the Director of Bands at Central Michigan University Profession John Nichol.

The band is directed by Nate Lampman.

"I am so proud of these students and the incredible work they put in this year," Lampman said.