Things to Do Around Saline Michigan This Weekend!

Here's an important local milestone on the road back to something normal.

Thursday night, downtown Saline will be home to its summer music series. The Salty Summer Sounds music series kicks off with a concert by country music artist Kari Holmes, at 7 p.m. Thursday.

So, given that, we looked at our awfully underutilized community calendar (it's free, folks, and we share EVERYTHING you post, so fill it up) to see if we could cobble a "Things to Do in Saline" calendar. And we can. Yey!

So here it is.

Maplewood Lanes Classic Car Show

What: Maplewood Lanes Bowling alley hosts a free classic car show. Drive on in (as long as it's not raining. The bowling alley will serve drinks and dinner and provide music.

When: 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday

Where: 830 Woodland Drive

Cost: Free to attend.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwCCROymue8 -->

Salty Summer Music Series

What: Saline Main Street presents its weekly summer concert in downtown Saline. Country singer Kari Holmes, who has played this series numerous times over the years, performs.

When: 7 p.m., Thursday.

Where: South Ann Arbor Street

Cost: Free.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0K6BHb6gLAI -->

Grant Reiff @ Dan's Downtown Tavern

What: Dan's Downtown Tavern is offering live music every Friday during the summer. It starts with a performance by Grant Reiff

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: 103 E Michigan Ave

Cost: Free music. But you're gonna want dinner and a drink!

Saline Farmers Market

What: Produce, baked goods, flowers, meat, eggs, honey and more!

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday

Where: The parking lot beside South Ann Arbor Street in downtown Saline.

Cost: Free entry.

Cookbook Sale

What:A local resident is selling from their collection of more than 3,000 cookbooks.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Where: 1197 Jewell Road

Cost: Free to attend.

(Post your events on our calendar, and we'll also add them to our feature!)

Ice Cream Social

What: Christ Our King Church is holding an ice cream social to welcome Pastor Polzin to the community and congratulate Pastor Tom on retirement. The outdoor event will feature live music and free ice cream from Washtenaw Dairy!

When: 6-8 p.m., Sunday

Where: Christ Our King Lutheran Church, 3255 Saline-Waterworks Drive

Cost: Free!