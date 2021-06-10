Things to Do Around Saline Michigan This Weekend!
Here's an important local milestone on the road back to something normal.
Thursday night, downtown Saline will be home to its summer music series. The Salty Summer Sounds music series kicks off with a concert by country music artist Kari Holmes, at 7 p.m. Thursday.
So, given that, we looked at our awfully underutilized community calendar (it's free, folks, and we share EVERYTHING you post, so fill it up) to see if we could cobble a "Things to Do in Saline" calendar. And we can. Yey!
So here it is.
Maplewood Lanes Classic Car Show
What: Maplewood Lanes Bowling alley hosts a free classic car show. Drive on in (as long as it's not raining. The bowling alley will serve drinks and dinner and provide music.
When: 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday
Where: 830 Woodland Drive
Cost: Free to attend.
Salty Summer Music Series
What: Saline Main Street presents its weekly summer concert in downtown Saline. Country singer Kari Holmes, who has played this series numerous times over the years, performs.
When: 7 p.m., Thursday.
Where: South Ann Arbor Street
Cost: Free.
Grant Reiff @ Dan's Downtown Tavern
What: Dan's Downtown Tavern is offering live music every Friday during the summer. It starts with a performance by Grant Reiff
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: 103 E Michigan Ave
Cost: Free music. But you're gonna want dinner and a drink!
Saline Farmers Market
What: Produce, baked goods, flowers, meat, eggs, honey and more!
When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday
Where: The parking lot beside South Ann Arbor Street in downtown Saline.
Cost: Free entry.
Cookbook Sale
What:A local resident is selling from their collection of more than 3,000 cookbooks.
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
Where: 1197 Jewell Road
Cost: Free to attend.
(Post your events on our calendar, and we'll also add them to our feature!)
Ice Cream Social
What: Christ Our King Church is holding an ice cream social to welcome Pastor Polzin to the community and congratulate Pastor Tom on retirement. The outdoor event will feature live music and free ice cream from Washtenaw Dairy!
When: 6-8 p.m., Sunday
Where: Christ Our King Lutheran Church, 3255 Saline-Waterworks Drive
Cost: Free!