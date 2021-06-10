Christ Our King Installs New Senior Pastor

Christ Our King Lutheran Church installed a new senior pastor on Sunday, May 13. Pastor Joseph Polzin accepted the call to the church and has begun his new ministry in Saline.

Polzin was formerly a pastor of two congregations: Mt Hope Lutheran Church in Grayling, Michigan, and Trinity Lutheran Church in Gaylord, Michigan. He recently moved to the Saline area with his wife, Jennie, and their four children: Miles, 8, Freddie, 6, Kate, 4, and Jane, 2.

After a childhood spent in the Cincinnati area, Polzin attended Miami University to study education, where he met his wife, Jennie. After college, he worked for a time in the insurance industry in Wisconsin. It was there that he began to feel led to enter the ministry. Later, he enrolled at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, and then spent his vicarage at historic St. Lorenz Lutheran Church in Frankenmuth.

Community involvement and outreach are important components of Polzin’s work. At his former congregation in Grayling, the church donated land and financial assistance to help in the construction of a much-needed daycare and preschool for the area.

“The highlight for me at my previous churches was honestly the people, both at the church and in the community,” Polzin said. “It was always a joy to sit down with someone and learn their story. God has made us incredibly different, and the church is where all those different people are brought together in God’s mercy and grace.”

Polzin said that both he and his wife knew that Saline would be a great community for their family.

“I was drawn to accept the call to serve Christ Our King because I saw a church that was well-established in the community, served faithfully by its previous pastor of almost three decades, and was ready to keep up the work of serving God and serving our neighbor.”

The Saline community is invited to come meet Pastor Joseph Polzin and his family at the ice cream social at Christ Our King Lutheran Church, 3255 Waterworks Road this Sunday, June 13 from 6-8PM. Ice cream is free and provided by Washtenaw Dairy. This outdoor event will be held on the church lawn and in the pavilion. Enjoy live music and entertainment. Community members are also encouraged to share their thanks and appreciation to Pastor Tom Schroeder, who has faithfully served in the Saline area for nearly thirty years.