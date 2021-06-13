Summer Reading Highlights Next Stage of Reopening Plan at Saline District Library

Summer is here, and with it comes Summer Reading for all ages! This year’s theme is “Tails & Tales,” and beginning June 14, everyone is invited to sign up online, keep track of your reading over the summer, win prizes, and have fun. We have all sorts of great events, storytimes, take-and-make crafts, book clubs, and more planned for the summer as well. Visit our online events calendar for all the details!

June 14 also marks the start of Stage 4 of the library’s phased Reopening Plan due to the steady decrease in the number of new cases and great improvement overall in the status of the COVID-19 situation in Washtenaw County.

We will still be in a quick browse mode, but appointments for browsing will no longer be necessary. You may visit SDL during all of our regular hours to pick up holds or browse the collection, but we ask that you limit your visit to 60 minutes or less. Our service desks will continue to be fully staffed, and all of the other services that are currently available will continue. We will also be offering a limited number of public computers and study rooms for individual use (no groups at this time). Computers and study rooms will be available on a first come, first served basis with time limits of 60 minutes.

For the safety of all of our visitors, and to ensure compliance with MIOSHA Emergency Rules and the current MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order, we require that everyone aged two and older wear a face mask while inside the library building, and we ask that you continue to keep a safe social distance from other visitors outside your own group. Thank you for helping to keep our community’s most vulnerable members healthy and safe.

We look forward to seeing you at the library, and Happy Summer from SDL!

Saline District Library

555 N. Maple Road

Saline, MI 48176

734-429-5450

www.salinelibrary.org