Summer Music Returns to Downtown Saline

The sounds of summer returned to downtown Saline Thursday night - and nobody seemed salty about it.

Saline Main Street's Salty Summer Sounds music series kicked off Thursday with a concert by Kari Holmes and her band.

Saline Main Street President Jill Durnen greeted t to the crowd at the outset of the free concert, telling people it was a nice return to normalcy.

The concert began with Holmes signing the national anthem as Main Street volunteer Jeff Dowling held the flag.

Holmes and her band then delighted the audience with a medley of country, pop and rock songs.

People were spotted eating ice cream on the street, drinking beverages and dining in the patios, and chatting with friends - many of whom they hadn't seen in two years thanks to the pandemic restrictions.

The weekly series continues this Thursday with Three Men and a Tenor - a music and comedy show.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJGAgweoPoM -->

Future shows include:

June 24: The Sociables with James Henes and the Headfull of Ghosts.

July 1: Pajamas.

July 8: 50Amp Fuse Lite

July 15: Drivin' Sideways

July 22: Ceyx

July 29: Corndaddy Band

Aug. 5: Saline Fiddlers

Aug. 12: Major Dudes

Aug. 19: Ben Daniels Bamd

Aug. 26: Geezer and the Queen's Revenge