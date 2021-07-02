Summer Camps Begin at Saline Community Education

Summer is the perfect time for kids to get outdoors, participate in a sport, or explore a new hobby or interest. Saline Community Education offers all of this and more to local children with a variety of camps and classes for all ages.

“Due to COVID-19 last year, a lot of our camps and programs were not able to run, so this summer is a big summer for us as we are seeing all of our camps come back to life!” said Ashlee Harmon, Program Specialist at Saline Community Education.

“It has been so much fun to see the kids back in camps and classes doing what they love to do. Pastry Bootcamp, Dare 2 Design, and Varsity Dance Team Youth Camp are a few new offerings for this year.”

Students interested in music and the arts can enroll in Broadway Boot Camp, Summer Band, and Summer Orchestra, as well as a number of classes geared to drawing and painting.

For students interested in athletics, there are a number of camps available. Baseball, basketball, and football camps are offered, along with cross country, volleyball, cheerleading, field hockey, swimming and tennis.

“This year, we have a handful of sports camps. Most of these camps are run by our high school sports teams and coaches,” Harmon said.

Enrichment camps offer a wide variety of experiences. Students can choose from baking, baton twirling, horseback riding, coding, science camps, LEGO camps, and more.

Safety Town is a fun and popular class for pre-kindergarteners in the community. Children will learn about bike and water safety, and will also learn to be safe pedestrians and bus riders. They will be visited by the Saline Police and Fire Departments, who will teach about stranger danger, seat belts, and fire safety. Parent orientation will be virtual this year. The camps will be conducted at Woodland Meadows School.

Students leaving elementary years can benefit from Bridge 6, which is designed to make the new school year in a new school building a little smoother. Sixth graders will tour the school building, visit lockers and classrooms, and become more familiar with the new schedule.

“Our Bridge 6 program is very popular and it will be our third year offering it,” stated Brian Puffer, Director of Saline Community Education. “It’s a transition program for students going into sixth grade.”

Harmon noted that the camps, which will be held indoors and outdoors, will follow all state recommended guidelines for health safety.

“There have been, of course, some changes to in-person camps as we still navigate through COVID-19. We continue to follow all safety protocols and guidelines that have been put in place,” Harmon said. “We have continued to offer remote/virtual programs as well. To name a few, we have SAT Success Class, eSports Roblox Coding class, and Secrets to a Strong Application Essay.”

For more information or to register for camps, visit: www.salineonline.reg.eleyo.com

Phone: 734-401-4020