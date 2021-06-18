Online Auction Supports Saline Fiddlers

The Saline Fiddlers just went live with a 10-day online auction. There are potentially great steals on travel, art, collectables, music, experiences, memberships, gift cards and much more.

Visit https://www.biddingowl.com/Fiddlers to browse and bid. The auction supports the Saline Fiddlers as they celebrate their return to live performances.

Here are a few highlights of what is available:

Nashville and New Orleans trips for two

Unlimited FastPass from Zippy Auto Wash

Tour & Tasting for 2 at "Two James Spirits"

A vintage violin with Saline history

Pizza for a year from Mancinos

$500 gift certificate for lawn care with Back To Nature Lawn Care

Mug club membership at Salt Springs Brewery

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru & Eleanor's Sweets Fun Package

And SO MUCH MORE

Bidding will close on Sunday, June 27 at 11:55PM.

The Saline Fiddlers return to live performances in a big way on June 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Hornet Stadium. Tickets are only $10, and can be purchased at the gate, or in advance online, HERE. Kids under 18 are FREE!