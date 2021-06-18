Saline MI
6-18-2021 9:22pm

Online Auction Supports Saline Fiddlers

The Saline Fiddlers just went live with a 10-day online auction. There are potentially great steals on travel, art, collectables, music, experiences, memberships, gift cards and much more.
Visit https://www.biddingowl.com/Fiddlers to browse and bid. The auction supports the Saline Fiddlers as they celebrate their return to live performances.

Here are a few highlights of what is available:

  • Nashville and New Orleans trips for two
  • Unlimited FastPass from Zippy Auto Wash
  • Tour & Tasting for 2 at "Two James Spirits"
  • A vintage violin with Saline history
  • Pizza for a year from Mancinos
  • $500 gift certificate for lawn care with Back To Nature Lawn Care
  • Mug club membership at Salt Springs Brewery
  • Jurassic Quest Drive Thru & Eleanor's Sweets Fun Package
  • And SO MUCH MORE

Bidding will close on Sunday, June 27 at 11:55PM.

The Saline Fiddlers return to live performances in a big way on June 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Hornet Stadium. Tickets are only $10, and can be purchased at the gate, or in advance online, HERE. Kids under 18 are FREE!

