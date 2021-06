The Gavins brought live music back to Stony Lake Brewing Co. in grand fashion last month - so they're doing it again Saturday evening.

Mick, Sean and Mike Gavin, from Detroit's first family of traditional Irish music, play at the Saline microbrewery from 7-8 p.m., kicking off a night of open session music.

The cover is $10 per person.

Stony Lake Brewing Co. is located at 447 E. Michigan Ave.

Get your tickets here: