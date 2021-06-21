Saline High School Grad Steven Bastien Qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics

Steven Bastien, a 2012 graduate of Saline High School, is going to the Tokyo Olympics.

Bastien, who set the Saline High School record in the pole vault and long jump, finished second among decathletes in the US Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon this weekend and is one of three athletes to qualify to represent Team USA in the decathlon at the Olympics in Tokyo from July 23-Aug. 8.

Bastien took first place in the 100-meter dash, running the race in 10.52 seconds. He also won the 400-meter dash in 47.49 seconds. Other high finishes came in the 1,500-meter race (2nd, 4:22.21), the 110-meter hurdles (3rd, 14.24), the javelin (3rd, 61.2 meters) and high jump (5th, 2.08 meters).

As a senior at Saline High School, Bastien was named Mr. Track and Field by the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association.

After graduating from Saline High School, Bastien went to Samford University. He transferred to the University of Michigan as a junior.

Bastien is the son of Son of Gary and Kathy Bastien.