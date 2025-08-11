Press Release: Prime-One Net Celebrating a Year of Speedy Internet Service

Prime-One Net, a locally owned and operated fiber internet service provider, is proud to announce its upcoming one-year anniversary this September.

Co-founded by two Saline natives, Sam Herman and Alex Baciu who were frustrated with slow, unreliable internet, Prime-One Net was created to deliver a better solution—one that puts the community first.

Unlike national providers, Prime-One Net offers 100% underground fiber-optic internet with no data caps, no contracts, and personalized, neighbor-first customer service. Since its launch, the company has made significant strides, recently reaching a major milestone of servicing 100 households in the Saline area.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the families who have trusted us with their internet needs,” said a Prime-One Net spokesperson. “Saline has been the perfect place to start, thanks to its welcoming and close-knit community. Many of our team members live in the area, and we’re proud to serve our neighbors.”

The company’s commitment to community engagement is already evident. Prime-One Net has begun sponsoring local organizations and actively participates in initiatives that benefit the Saline area. Their recent launch event, celebrated with the Saline Chamber of Commerce, marked a significant step forward in their mission to connect and support the community.

Customer Testimonial:

"Thanks for bringing fiber to the area. They have great speed, great customer service... it's been a great experience, and I encourage anybody and everybody to sign up!" — Matt, Prime-One Net’s first customer.

As Prime-One Net continues to grow, they look forward to collaborating with other chamber members and expanding their impact throughout the region.

For more information or to sign up for service, visit www.primeonenet.com.

About Prime-One Net

Prime-One Net is a fiber-optic internet service provider based in Saline, Michigan. Founded by locals and built for the community, Prime-One Net delivers fast, reliable internet with a focus on customer care and community connection.

