PRESS RELEASE: New Traffic Pattern on Maple Road to Begin Week of August 11

In an effort to reduce traffic congestion along Maple Road, a new traffic signal was placed at the intersection of Maple Road and Thibault Lane.

The signal at Thibault Lane and Maple Road will be turned on the week of August 11, where it will blink yellow along Maple Rd and blink red toward Thibault Ln for one week. The new traffic signal is expected to be operational the week of August 18. The new signal at Thibault and Maple was collaborated with the changes to traffic flow at Saline Middle School. These changes are designed to enhance safety on-campus during student pick-up and drop-off.

Saline Area Schools Superintendent, Dr. Rachel Kowalski said in a message to school families, “The work at Saline Middle School reflects the recommendations of a traffic study based on the need to accommodate additional pick-up and drop-off space in a parking lot originally designed to accommodate High School student drivers.”

Improvements at Saline Middle School include an extension of Weber-Blaess Drive, connecting Thibault Drive with Woodland Drive and creating an additional access point to the Saline Middle School campus.

“Saline Area Schools is one of our most valued and important community partners. Working in tandem with one another, I'm pleased we have implemented what I believe to be a complete fix,” said Mayor Brian Marl. “Traffic and congestion along North Maple Road has been problematic for some time now, however, come the beginning of the school year, I'm hopeful the issues will be permanently corrected.”

These new signals were a collaboration between Saline Area Schools, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) and the City of Saline. The WCRC received funding via the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program. 73 percent of total costs were paid for with this grant, the final 27% was split between the schools and city.

“For the last couple of years we have been working with the schools and the road commission to address the issue of stacking on Maple Road at Thibault during times of high-volume traffic at the school. The new traffic pattern will improve pedestrian safety and the flow of traffic on Maple Road,” said City Engineer Tesha Humphriss.

The project also includes upgrades to the physical lights and equipment at Woodland Dr and Maple Rd. The traffic pattern at Woodland Dr and Maple Rd will remain the same.

Drivers are asked to remain aware and alert while driving in school zones, especially with the new traffic pattern. If you have additional questions about the signals, please reach out to Community Engagement Strategist Sarah Massey at smassey@salinemi.gov.

Questions about the new traffic patterns at Saline Middle School can be directed to Saline Area Schools Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations, Jackelyn Martin, at martinj1@salineschools.org. Additional information related to pick-up and drop-off will be communicated to Middle School families before the start of the school year.

More News from Saline