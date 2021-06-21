William Gotts, Father of 3, Retired from Ford, Enjoyed Drag Racing

William Lee Gotts, 77, of Willis, MI passed away Friday, June 18, 2021. Bill was born in Ypsilanti, MI, the son of Harold and Frances (Hayes) Gotts.

He is survived by his children Billy (Susan) Gotts and Misty Gotts, three grandchildren, Brionna, Taylor and Dylan, two great-granddaughters, and his sister Linda.

Bill was preceded in death by his daughter Holly Lynn Gotts, his parents, his sister Pat and his brother Fred.

Bill worked at the Ypsilanti Ford Motor Company plant for 42 years. He spent a great deal of his time at the race track drag racing and hanging out with his family and friends. His hobbies included working on cars, reading car magazines, watching NHRA races and Barrett-Jackson car auctions.

Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with a viewing starting at 10:00 A.M. Following the service, burial will take place in the Union-Udell Cemetery in Ypsilanti, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To sign Bill’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.