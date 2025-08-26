Washtenaw Economic Club hosts ‘Driving Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Michigan Central’

The Washtenaw Economic Club will host keynote speaker Mark de la Vergne from Michigan Central on Thursday, September 11.

Widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading voices in transportation and mobility innovation, de la Vergne will speak about “Driving Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Michigan Central.”

The meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. in the Morris Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College (WCC) campus, 4800 E. Huron River Drive.

As Director of Economic Innovation and Policy at Michigan Central, de la Vergne shapes public-private partnerships, develops strategies to scale start-ups and emerging technologies and positions Michigan Central as a national model for how innovation districts can spark economic growth.

He launched programs and partnerships for the Detroit Mayor’s Office that became national blueprints for how cities can collaborate with the private sector to implement new mobility solutions. At Cavnue, a smart roads company, he spearheaded the development of the country’s first dedicated connected and automated laneway.

Additionally, de la Vergne writes Capitol Rebuild, a blog that examines the successes and struggles of America’s state capitals through the lens of economic development, urbanism and innovation.

The Washtenaw Economic Club is a forum for business leaders to identify and discuss economic issues and decision-making processes for the business community.

The Club will wrap up its 2025 season with a final luncheon on November 13. Tickets, as well as more information on how to become a sponsor, are available at https://www.wccnet.edu/business/economic-club/.

If You Go

WHAT: Washtenaw Economic Club Speaker Series

TOPIC:

“Driving Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Michigan Central,” featuring keynote speaker Mark de la Vergne

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, September 11

WHERE: Washtenaw Community College, Morris Lawrence Building, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor

HOST: Washtenaw Economic Club

TICKETS: https://www.wccnet.edu/business/economic-club/

