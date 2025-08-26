Classes to Begin Thursday at Saline Middle School

Classes at Saline Middle School will commence Thursday after a few days of work on a mold issue that delayed the start of school.

SMS Families:

This message serves to update our community on the maintenance and building issues at Saline Middle School. We are pleased to report that after receiving an analysis of test results and a verbal review with our partners at Nova Environmental, we have reopened Saline Middle School to staff. Teachers and staff were alerted this afternoon that they are able to return to the building to make the final preparations for their students.

After completing remediation efforts, Nova Environmental retested areas of the building today (Tuesday, August 27). Nova was very pleased with the results, emphasizing that the District went above and beyond any required regulations. While not required based on regulations, we are continuing to run dehumidifiers to reduce humidity in the orchestra room.

A written report from Nova Environmental is expected on Wednesday and will be posted for review alongside complete test results. An expert from Nova Environmental will be in attendance at tonight’s Board of Education meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Liberty School or available via livestream. A complete summary of our efforts to date, including the full results from our partners, will be shared with the broader community as soon as we are able.

Additionally, out of respect for our teachers’ timeline to prepare their classrooms for students, we must, unfortunately, delay the start of school at Saline Middle School by one more day. We will begin the school year at Saline Middle School on Thursday, August 28. Teachers and staff will be on-site, and our front office will also be open to families with any needs. Extracurricular activities are able to run after school as scheduled; however, please wait to hear from coaches directly regarding specific events and activities.

We understand the disruption this has caused for both SMS families and staff, and deeply apologize for the unexpected start to the school year. I want to personally extend my sincere gratitude to our partners, team members, and community members who have remained positive and flexible throughout this journey.

We WILL see you Thursday, SMS Hornets. Principal Jasper, Assistant Principal Guenther, and I are excited to welcome you into a safe and nurturing learning environment.

Sincerely, Rachel Kowalski, Ed.DSuperintendentSaline Area Schools

