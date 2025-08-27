Saline Community Fair Officially Opens Today

Thousands of still exhibits were judged on Tuesday and everything will be on display to be viewed. The fair officially opens today at 10 a.m. with Saline Schools Day. Anyone wearing Saline Schools Gear will be admitted free all day long. (From Saline Area Schools, St. Andrew’s School and Washtenaw Christian Academy). The Cement Slab Tractor Pull will take place on the track in front of the free grandstand beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the day and evening until all tractors have pulled. The pig, feeder calf, rabbit, steer, poultry, and lamb judging will take place throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. We have a new name but the same activities for the Individuals with Different Abilities program where our special needs friends and their helper will receive free admission on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and free selected rides for them from 12 to 2 p.m. The remaining carnival rides will open at 4 pm. The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show will take place at 11 a.m., 4 and 6:30 p.m. The daily Muxlow Reptile Show will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and the reptiles will be on display all day long. Several new late afternoon and evening activities include the Saline Alumni & Friends Inter-Generational UNO Games from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., the Saline Student Showcase from 4:30 – 6 p.m., Saline Area Schools Passports, the announcement of the Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards at 7 p.m., and the Saline Schools Activities featuring Corn Hole and Ag Olympics games done on an individual basis and open to all school-aged youth from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. is also the deadline for voting for the 2025 Saline Dog of the Year People's Choice award. Just go to the Saline Community Fair's Facebook page to help select the winner. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will be hitching up at 5:45 p.m. in Building G and performing at the end of the Ag Olympics in the horse arena.

Thursday, August 28 is Children’s Day. There will be special activities from 10 a.m. to noon. These include Touch a Truck, children’s activities in Building B, the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau Agriculture activities and the Adventures in Agriculture Barn, both located in Building E. Children’s rides will be available from 12 to 2 p.m. and the purchased ride armbands are good for the rest of the day. All rides will then open at 4 p.m. The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show is at 12:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. and the Muxlow Reptile Show is at 2 and 6 p.m. but the reptiles will be on display all day. Returning this year is the Smokin Hot Gun Slingers 3 Stage Main Match from 2 to 5:30 p.m. in the horse arena. Watch fast horses, 10 balloons, and lots of action. Please expect to hear the blanks gun firing and do not be alarmed. Rounding out the activities on Thursday are the Jr. Livestock Auction at 7 p.m. and the KOI Drag Racing, also beginning at 7 p.m. at the free grandstand. This dirt drag racing event features a class for everything - if it has a motor and wheels they have a class for it. For details visit www.koidragracing.com. The Beer Barn will also be open Thursday evening from 5 to 10 p.m.

There are many other activities taking place throughout the week. In addition to exhibits, inside and outside displays and animals, the Adventures in Agriculture Barn is open all week and will provide fun for kids. Area businesses have displays throughout the fairgrounds and there are a variety of wonderful food booths. Elliott’s Amusements will provide the carnival rides throughout the week.

Visit the fair website at www.salinefair.org for information on admission and ride prices, as well as specials for each day. Just click on the daily schedule of events for additional information on many of the activities. The many volunteers who make the Saline Community Fair possible hope to see you at the fair. The Saline Community Fair also wishes to thank their sponsors and partners for all their support. Please check out the list of sponsors and find more information at www.salinefair.org. You may also follow us on face book at Saline Community Fair or call the Fair Office at 734-429-1131.

When you come to the fair be on the lookout for our three 2025 fair mascots, Pickles the Pig, Maizey the Cow, and Lonnie the Llama. They all invite you to come and enjoy “All for Fun and Fun for All” at the Saline Community Fair, August 27 - 31, 2025.

