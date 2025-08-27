Saline Firefighters Respond to Head On Crash, Reported Structure Fire

The Saline Area Fire Department had a busy morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., firefighters responded to a head-on crash at Austin and Feldkamp roads. Witnesses told the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office that one driver appeared to swerve on to the shoulder, overcorrect, and go into the oncoming traffic, where it was struck by an SUV travelling in the opposite direction. The collision caused major damage to both vehicles.

Firefighters arrived to find two people who were treated and transported to area hospitals, Fire Chief Jason Sperle said. Their condition is not known.

Firefighters were clearing the scene when they were dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 900 block of Woodland Drive. Firefighters found smoke in the building and then discovered a burned sill plate that had burned from the outside of the building, Sperle said. Workers had been burning weeds a few hours prior. It is believed that the weed removal process started the fire under the sill plate. The fire had been smoldering under the sill plate until it started to spread and was noticed.

