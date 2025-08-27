Join in the Fun at the Saline Community Fair

A successful day was held on Wednesday and many Saline Area students and programs were showcased in several different events, from animal shows to the Saline High School Choir program to ag olympics and corn hole games. Congratulations to all the businesses nominated for the Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards. The fair greatly appreciates the partnership with the schools and the many staff and groups who have worked with the Fairboard to bring activities to the fair.

Thursday, August 28 is Children’s Day. There will be special activities from 10 a.m. to noon. These include Touch a Truck, children’s activities in Building B, the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau Agriculture activities and the Adventures in Agriculture Barn, both located in Building E. Children’s rides will be available from 12 to 2 p.m. and the purchased ride armbands are good for the rest of the day. All rides will then open at 4 p.m. The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show is at 12:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. and the Muxlow Reptile Show is at 2 and 6 p.m. but the reptiles will be on display all day. Returning this year is the Smokin Hot Gun Slingers 3 Stage Main Match from 2 to 5:30 p.m. in the horse arena. Watch fast horses, 10 balloons, and lots of action. Please expect to hear the blanks gun firing and do not be alarmed. Rounding out the activities on Thursday are the Jr. Livestock Auction at 7 p.m. and the KOI Drag Racing, also beginning at 7 p.m. at the free grandstand. This dirt drag racing event features a class for everything - if it has a motor and wheels they have a class for it. For details visit www.koidragracing.com. The Beer Barn will also be open Thursday evening from 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, August 29 is Seniors Day and Ladies’ Day and features special admission prices for senior citizens age 65 and older who are free until 1 p.m. Another Admission Perk for Friday is that anyone wearing Saline School Gear will receive a $5 discount, paying $5 admission. The day starts with a Euchre tournament at 9:00 a.m., Barn Games for Ages 2 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Pony Pull at 12 p.m. The Ladies’ Day program begins at 1 p.m. and will feature a safety demonstration, the Voices in Harmony Chorus and many gifts. During the program the two recipients of the Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship will be recognized along with many other award winners. Rides will open at 1 p.m. The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show will be at 12:30, 3 and 5p.m. The Muxlow Reptile Show will be at 2 and 4:30 p.m. and the reptiles will be on display all week. The fifth annual Saline Community Fair Dog of the Year contest had their top five dogs competing for the People’s Choice Award. The top five dogs will be introduced at 5:30 p.m. The 2025 Saline’s Got Talent Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and will offer great awards. The free grandstand show on Friday evening at 7 p.m. will feature the Super Kicker Rodeo along with singer DeWayne Spaw. The Master Livestock Showman Contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. The beer barn will be open from 5 to midnight. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will be hitching up at 5:45 p.m. in Building G and driving around the grounds at 6:45 p.m. and appearing at the rodeo at 7 p.m.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. Please also join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who help to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference.

When you come to the fair be on the lookout for our three 2025 fair mascots, Pickles the Pig, Maizey the Cow, and Lonnie the Llama. They all invite you to come and enjoy “All for Fun and Fun for All” at the Saline Community Fair, August 27 - 31, 2025.

