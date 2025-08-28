FOOTBALL: Saline Wins Thriller at Rockford to Open the Season

At the end of an exciting game, the Hornets gave the game ball to coach Kyle Short.

"You know what that's like? To come back and win as a coach on the field you played on? What a gift," said one of the Hornet football coaches said as he gave the ball to Short after the game.

Saline opened the season with a 37-28 win over Rockford in a topsy-turvy contest.

Here's a thumbnail sketch of the game.



Rockford 7, Saline 0

Saline opened the game with the ball. QB Tommy Carr was nearly sacked and fumbled the ball away. Rockford scored on the ground.



Saline 7, Rockford 7

Saline responded with a long, methodical drive. Bryce Barbarino punched it in from close.





Saline 14 Rockford 7

Again, the aggressive Hornet defense gave the Hornets a short field to work with. And again, Tommy Carr's offense worked quickly. This time Austin Abbate snuck behind the defense and Carr dropped one into his fingertips.

Saline 21 Rockford 7

Saline's defense got the ball right back and once again, Barbarino scored on the ground with a short run. Saline led 14-7.

Saline 21, Rockford 14

Rockford put together a strong drive and scored on a running play.

Second Half

Saline 21, Rockford 21

Rockford tied the game up in the third quarter on a quarterback keeper.

Saline 21, Rockford 28

The Hornet possession stalled, and Saline punted. Rockford blocked the punt and the same player recovered and scored.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1961232190349377814 -->

Saline 28, Rockford 28

4th and goal, and Carr is scrambling and eluding tackles deep in the Ram zone when Carr finds Lucas Fidh for the score.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1961233529683034373 -->

Saline 30, Rockford 28

The Hornet defense pushed the Rams backwards, and then on fourth down, the snap went over the punter's head. He recovered it in the end zone for a Saline safety.

Saline 37, Rockford 28

Rockford kicked off from the 20 after the safety and the Hornets had a great field position. Saline then scored on a flea flicker. Carr handed off to James Rush, who ran a couple of yards and then tossed back to Carr, who then threw down Abbate, who was down at the four or five. He leaped up to make the catch and went down at the two. Carr ran the ball in on the keeper.

Saline is home to Skyline next week.

