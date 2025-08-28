Saline Community Fair Fun Continues

It has been a great week at the fair so far so make plans now to join in the fair fun. Friday, August 29 is Seniors Day and Ladies’ Day and features special admission prices for senior citizens age 65 and older who are free until 1 p.m. Another Admission Perk for Friday is that anyone wearing Saline School Gear will receive a $5 discount, paying $5 admission. The day starts with a Euchre tournament at 9:00 a.m., Barn Games for Ages 2 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Pony Pull at 12 p.m. The Ladies’ Day program begins at 1 p.m. and will feature a safety demonstration, the Voices in Harmony Chorus and many gifts. During the program the two recipients of the Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship will be recognized along with many other award winners. Rides will open at 1 p.m. The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show will be at 12:30, 3 and 5 m. The Muxlow Reptile Show will be at 2 and 4:30 p.m. and the reptiles will be on display all week. The fifth annual Saline Community Fair Dog of the Year contest had their top five dogs competing for the People’s Choice Award. The top five dogs will be introduced and receive awards at 5:30 p.m. The 2025 Saline’s Got Talent Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and will offer great awards. The free grandstand show on Friday evening at 7 p.m. will feature the Super Kicker Rodeo along with singer DeWayne Spaw. The Master Livestock Showman Contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. The beer barn will be open from 5 to midnight. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will be hitching up at 5:45 p.m. in Building G and driving around the grounds at 6:45 p.m. and appearing at the rodeo at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 30 is Heroes’ Day/Family Day, with Military, First Responders, and Health Care Professionals admitted free with credentials. The Youth Dairy Show will begin at 10 a.m. Animal Balloons will be created from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Building B. The Heroes’ Day program begins at noon in Building G and will include a light lunch and entertainment by the Voices in Harmony. A Pedal Power Pull for both youth and adults will begin at noon and the Antique Tractor Pull and Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Truck Pull start the grandstand events at 10 a.m. The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show will be at 12:30, 3 and 5 p.m. and the Muxlow Reptile Show is at 2 and 4:30 p.m. but the reptiles will be on display all week. The evening free grandstand show is the Super Stock and Modified Tractor and Truck Pull which begins at 7 p.m. At the other end of the fairgrounds under the open pavilion, fairgoers can enjoy the great vocal music of the famous THREE MEN and a TENOR. The group is sure to move you, rock you, and touch your heart during their performance from 6-8 p.m. All rides will open at 1 p.m. The Beer Barn will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will be hitching up at 5:45 p.m. in Building G and parading around the grounds at 6:45 p.m. and appearing at the tractor pull for the national anthem at 7 p.m.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office the 734-429-1131. Please join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who help to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference.

When you come to the fair be on the lookout for our three 2025 fair mascots, Pickles the Pig, Maizey the Cow, and Lonnie the Llama. They all invite you to come and enjoy “All for Fun and Fun for All” at the Saline Community Fair, August 27 - 31, 2025.

