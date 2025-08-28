Winners Announced at Saline Community Fair
Winners have been selected in many of the animal contests and activities at the 2025 Saline Community Fair. Congratulations to all our exhibitors.
Beef Show –
Grand Champion Steer – Max Girbach
Reserve Grand Champion – Evan Weidmayer
Sr. Showmanship and Overall Showmanship Winner – Max Girbach
Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Alora Wahl
Jr. Showmanship Winner – Evan Weidmayer
Rate of Gain Winner – Steer raised by Delane Caroen
Feeder Calf Show –
Grand Champion Feeder Calf – Benjamin Rentschler
Reserve Grand Champion Feeder Calf – Christian Rentschler
Sr. Showmanship Winner – Patrick Bushey
Intermediate Showmanship and Overall Showmanship Winner – Benjamin Rentschler
Jr. Showmanship Winner – Caty Weidmayer
Rate of Gain Winner – Calf raised by Grace Weidmayer
Lamb Show –
Grand Champion Market Lamb – Lyla Naebeck
Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb – Addison Busha
Sr. Showmanship Winner – Lyla Naebeck
Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Addison Busha
Jr. Showmanship Winner – Trace Buter
Young Showmanship Winner – Beau Jedele
Hog Show –
Grand Champion Market Hog – Ashton Drake
Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog – Cameron Schaible
Grand Champion Pair of Market Hogs – Lane Smith
Reserve Grand Champion Pair of Market Hogs – Amaya Buter
Sr. Showmanship Winner – Ashton Drake
Intermediate Showmanship Winner – David Berger
Jr. Showmanship Winner – Emily Malinczak
Rate of Gain Winner – Hog raised by Paige Schaible
Goat Show –
Grand Champion Market Goat – Max Girbach
Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat – William Rogers
Sr. Showmanship Winner – Stephanie Bushey
Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Roselyn Mills
Jr. Showmanship Winner – Maxine Schneider
Poultry Show -
Best in Show – William Rogers
Champion Waterfowl – William Rogers
Champion Market Turkey – Patrick Bushey
Reserve Champion Market Turkey – Patrick Bushey
Sr. Showmanship Winner – William Rogers
Rabbit Show –
Best in Show – Stephen Garcia
Best 4 Class – William Rogers
Best 6 class – Stephen Garcia
Sr. Showmanship Winner – William Rogers
More News from Saline
- Saline Community Fair Fun Continues Great weather is in the forecast for the remainder of the fair.
- FOOTBALL: Saline Wins Thriller at Rockford to Open the Season Saline opened the season with a road win at Rockwood/