Winners Announced at Saline Community Fair

Winners have been selected in many of the animal contests and activities at the 2025 Saline Community Fair. Congratulations to all our exhibitors.

Beef Show –

Grand Champion Steer – Max Girbach

Reserve Grand Champion – Evan Weidmayer

Sr. Showmanship and Overall Showmanship Winner – Max Girbach

Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Alora Wahl

Jr. Showmanship Winner – Evan Weidmayer

Rate of Gain Winner – Steer raised by Delane Caroen

Feeder Calf Show –

Grand Champion Feeder Calf – Benjamin Rentschler

Reserve Grand Champion Feeder Calf – Christian Rentschler

Sr. Showmanship Winner – Patrick Bushey

Intermediate Showmanship and Overall Showmanship Winner – Benjamin Rentschler

Jr. Showmanship Winner – Caty Weidmayer

Rate of Gain Winner – Calf raised by Grace Weidmayer

Lamb Show –

Grand Champion Market Lamb – Lyla Naebeck

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb – Addison Busha

Sr. Showmanship Winner – Lyla Naebeck

Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Addison Busha

Jr. Showmanship Winner – Trace Buter

Young Showmanship Winner – Beau Jedele

Hog Show –

Grand Champion Market Hog – Ashton Drake

Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog – Cameron Schaible

Grand Champion Pair of Market Hogs – Lane Smith

Reserve Grand Champion Pair of Market Hogs – Amaya Buter

Sr. Showmanship Winner – Ashton Drake

Intermediate Showmanship Winner – David Berger

Jr. Showmanship Winner – Emily Malinczak

Rate of Gain Winner – Hog raised by Paige Schaible

Goat Show –

Grand Champion Market Goat – Max Girbach

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat – William Rogers

Sr. Showmanship Winner – Stephanie Bushey

Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Roselyn Mills

Jr. Showmanship Winner – Maxine Schneider

Poultry Show -

Best in Show – William Rogers

Champion Waterfowl – William Rogers

Champion Market Turkey – Patrick Bushey

Reserve Champion Market Turkey – Patrick Bushey

Sr. Showmanship Winner – William Rogers

Rabbit Show –

Best in Show – Stephen Garcia

Best 4 Class – William Rogers

Best 6 class – Stephen Garcia

Sr. Showmanship Winner – William Rogers

