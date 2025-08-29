8-29-2025 3:33pm
Saline Lifts Request to Reduce Water Consumption, Well Repair Complete
The City of Saline has reduced the request to reduce water consumption after workers completed the repair of the city's productive well, Well 5.
The city announced the request to reduce consumption Monday. It was apparently heeded by residents and the users in the industrial parks, as the city maintained levels in the towers.
More News from Saline
- Winners Announced at Saline Community Fair Saline Community Fair winners will be announced today and tomorrow.
- Saline Community Fair Fun Continues Great weather is in the forecast for the remainder of the fair.