Saline MI
8-29-2025 3:33pm

Saline Lifts Request to Reduce Water Consumption, Well Repair Complete

The City of Saline has reduced the request to reduce water consumption after workers completed the repair of the city's productive well, Well 5.

The city announced the request to reduce consumption Monday. It was apparently heeded by residents and the users in the industrial parks, as the city maintained levels in the towers.

