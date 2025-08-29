Celebrate Heroes and Enjoy Events at the Saline Community Fair

Friday was a great day at the fair. Fair goers had many activities to participate in and the fifth annual Saline Dog of the Year Contest winners were introduced. Saline’s first place dog of the year was Kona, owned by Kaylee Harmon. Buddy, owned by the Murphy Family earned second place honors. Geemo, owned by Justin and Nicole Holz placed third. Fourth place was Cowboy owned by Olivia Bertke, and rounding out the top five dogs of the year was Gibby owned by Matthew and Olivia Milantoni. Gibby was also selected for the 2025 People’s Choice Award. Talent exploded for the Saline’s Got Talent Contest. The Master Livestock Showman Contest featured the top beef, dairy feeder, hog and lamb showpersons from all the fairs in Washtenaw County…the 4-H Youth Show, Manchester Community Fair, Chelsea Community Fair and our Saline Community Fair. A special attraction was the Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch which made an appearance on the track during the rodeo and also through the fairgrounds.

Saturday, August 30 is Heroes’ Day/Family Day, with Military, First Responders, and Health Care Professionals admitted free with credentials. The Youth Dairy Show will begin at 10 a.m. Animal Balloons will be created from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Building B. The Heroes’ Day program begins at noon in Building G and will include a light lunch and entertainment by the Voices in Harmony. A Pedal Power Pull for both youth and adults will begin at noon and the Antique Tractor Pull and Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Truck Pull start the free grandstand events at 10 a.m. Fair visitors on Saturday can play the mobile CaddieCavern Golf simulator between 1 and 7 p.m. in Building C. The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show will be at 12:30, 3 and 5 p.m. and the Muxlow Reptile Show is at 2 and 4:30 p.m. but the reptiles will be on display all week. The evening free grandstand show is the Super Stock and Modified Tractor and Truck Pull which begins at 7 p.m. At the other end of the fairgrounds under the open pavilion, fairgoers can enjoy the great vocal music of the famous THREE MEN and a TENOR. The group is sure to move you, rock you, and touch your heart during their performance from 6-8 p.m. All rides will open at 1 p.m. The Beer Barn will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will be hitching up at 5:45 p.m. in Building G and parading around the grounds at 6:45 p.m. and appearing at the tractor pull for the national anthem at 7 p.m. Come and celebrate our heroes.

Agriculture Day is Sunday, August 31 and starts off with Compact Tractor Pulling at 10 a.m. The Taste of Agriculture will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and all youth who complete their Ag Passport will be entered to win a bicycle. Taste of Ag food coupons will also be distributed. Rides will again open at 1 p.m. The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show will be at 2, 4 and 6:30 p.m. and the Muxlow Reptile Show is at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. but the reptiles are on display all week. Fair visitors on Sunday can play the mobile CaddieCavern Golf simulator between 1 and 7 p.m. in Building C. The Car and Tractor Show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. There are also antique tractors and trucks on display throughout fair week. The Huron Valley Harmonizers will be strolling the fairgrounds from 2-4 p.m. and performing for the fair visitors. aline’s own Fiddlers Philharmonic will take the stage and perform at 5 p.m. The fun and excitement continue at 7 p.m. at the free grandstand with the USA Auto Cross Championship Derby. The Bicycle drawing will be held at 7 p.m. followed by other drawings at 8 p.m. All exhibits will be released at 9 p.m. Fourteen bikes will be given away to lucky winners. Entry forms can be deposited throughout fair week in corresponding containers located with the bikes in Building E on the fairgrounds. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will hook up at 5:45 p.m. in Building F and parade around the grounds at 6:45 p.m. and possibly provide a demonstration.

In addition to exhibits, inside and outside displays and animals including Haflinger horses, the Adventures in Agriculture barn will be open through Sunday and will provide fun for kids. Don’t miss the Saline FFA Dunk Tank! Area businesses have displays throughout the fairgrounds and there are a variety of great food booths. Elliott’s Amusements are providing the carnival rides throughout the week.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. We also have a variety of lost and found items that have been turned into the fair office. Please join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who help to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference.

When you come to the fair be on the lookout for our three 2025 fair mascots, Pickles the Pig, Maizey the Cow, and Lonnie the Llama. They all invite you to come and enjoy “All for Fun and Fun for All” at the Saline Community Fair, August 27 - 31, 2025.

More News from Saline