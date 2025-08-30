More Winners Announced at Saline Community Fair
More winners have been selected in the animal and still exhibit contests and activities at the 2025 Saline Community Fair. Congratulations to all our exhibitors.
Dairy Show –
Supreme Grand Champion Heifer Over all Breeds – Cady Weidmayer
Reserve Grand Champion Heifer Over all Breeds – Grace Weidmayer
Grand Champion Holstein – Evan Weidmayer
Grand Champion Jersey – Grace Weidmayer
Reserve Grand Champion Jersey – William Rogers
Grand Champion All Other Breeds – Cady Weidmayer
Sr. Showmanship Winner – William Rogers
Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Grace Weidmayer
Novice Showmanship Winner – Cady Weidmayer
Still Exhibit Best of Show Winners –
Canning Best of Show Adult – Shirley Rothfuss
Canning Best of Show Youth – Evan Weidmayer
Sewing Best of Show Youth – Lillie Conover
Sewing Best of Show Adult – Amanda Thomas
Needlework Best of Show Youth – Maria Panikkar
Needlework Best of Show Adult – Mary Hunt
Folk Art Best of Show – Bridget Flemins
Shoebox Float Best of Show – Joey Rose
Horticulture Best of Show – Ben Goldsworthy
Baking Best of Show Youth – Josh Gudith
Baking Best of Show Adult – Terri Peterson
Quilting Best of Show – Carol Wild
Quilting Best of Show – Amanda Thomas
Floriculture Best of Show – Andrea Roe
Antiques Best of Show – Becky Bohnett
Antiques Best of Show – Denise Blumenauer
Fine Arts Best of Show – Catherine Mosa
Photography Best of Show – Travis Ford
Photography Best of Show – Caroline Sharks
Photography Best of Show – William Rogers
Busiest Baker Adult – Stacy Bauer
Busiest Baker Youth – Evan Weidmayer
Adult Homemaker of the Year – Connie George
Junior Homemaker of the Year – Maria Panikkar
