More Winners Announced at Saline Community Fair

More winners have been selected in the animal and still exhibit contests and activities at the 2025 Saline Community Fair. Congratulations to all our exhibitors.

Dairy Show –

Supreme Grand Champion Heifer Over all Breeds – Cady Weidmayer

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer Over all Breeds – Grace Weidmayer

Grand Champion Holstein – Evan Weidmayer

Grand Champion Jersey – Grace Weidmayer

Reserve Grand Champion Jersey – William Rogers

Grand Champion All Other Breeds – Cady Weidmayer

Sr. Showmanship Winner – William Rogers

Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Grace Weidmayer

Novice Showmanship Winner – Cady Weidmayer

Still Exhibit Best of Show Winners –

Canning Best of Show Adult – Shirley Rothfuss

Canning Best of Show Youth – Evan Weidmayer

Sewing Best of Show Youth – Lillie Conover

Sewing Best of Show Adult – Amanda Thomas

Needlework Best of Show Youth – Maria Panikkar

Needlework Best of Show Adult – Mary Hunt

Folk Art Best of Show – Bridget Flemins

Shoebox Float Best of Show – Joey Rose

Horticulture Best of Show – Ben Goldsworthy

Baking Best of Show Youth – Josh Gudith

Baking Best of Show Adult – Terri Peterson

Quilting Best of Show – Carol Wild

Quilting Best of Show – Amanda Thomas

Floriculture Best of Show – Andrea Roe

Antiques Best of Show – Becky Bohnett

Antiques Best of Show – Denise Blumenauer

Fine Arts Best of Show – Catherine Mosa

Photography Best of Show – Travis Ford

Photography Best of Show – Caroline Sharks

Photography Best of Show – William Rogers

Busiest Baker Adult – Stacy Bauer

Busiest Baker Youth – Evan Weidmayer

Adult Homemaker of the Year – Connie George

Junior Homemaker of the Year – Maria Panikkar

