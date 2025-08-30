Saline Community Fair Has Many Activities on Sunday

It has been a great week at the 2025 fair!! Sunday, August 31 is Agriculture Day at the Saline Community Fair held at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor- Saline Road. The day starts off with Compact Tractor Pulling at 10 a.m. The Taste of Agriculture will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This unique program takes place in Barns D and E and adults and young people can go through the animal and agriculture exhibits and visit with farmers and youth exhibitors to learn more about how their food is produced and where their food comes from. It takes about an hour to complete the program. After completing the various stations (kids will also be invited to complete a passport which will qualify them to enter the bike drawing, and adults may complete a quiz) they will receive a coupon for a taste of agriculture (broasted potatoes, popcorn, hot dog and ice cream) between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. All rides will open at 1 pm. Fair visitors on Sunday can play the mobile CaddieCavern Golf simulator between 1 and 7 p.m. in Building C. The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show will be at 2, 4 and 6:30 p.m. and the Muxlow Reptile Show begins at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. but the reptiles will be on display all day. The Car and Tractor Show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. There are also antique tractors on display. The Huron Valley Harmonizers will be strolling the fairgrounds from 2-4 p.m. and performing for the fair visitors. Saline’s own Fiddlers Philharmonic will take the stage and perform at 5 p.m. The fun and excitement continue at 7 p.m. at the grandstand with the USA Auto Cross Championship Derby. The final horse hitch for the Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Hitch at the 2025 Saline Community Fair will hook up at 5:45 p.m. in Building F and parade around the grounds at 6:45 p.m. and may also provide a demonstration in the horse arena. The Beer Barn will be open from 5 to 11 p.m.

The Bicycle drawing will be held at 7 p.m. followed by other drawings at 8 p.m. All exhibits will be released at 9 p.m. Fourteen bikes will be given away to lucky winners. Entry forms can be deposited in corresponding containers located with the bikes in Building E on the fairgrounds.

On Monday, September 1 all the exhibits and displays will be gone, but a few activities will take place. The Antique Tractor Cement Slab Pull will begin at 10 a.m. at the grandstand and carnival rides will only be open from 1 to 7 p.m.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. Several lost and found items have been turned into the fair office. After September 1 call 734-649-7814 to check on lost items. Please join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who helped to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, exhibiting, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who visited the fair and who supported us – you all helped to make it a great event.

