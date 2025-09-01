2025 Saline Community Fair Ambassadors Announced During Fair

The Saline Community Fair Ambassador program was launched in 2019 and was designed to provide up to four high school students with the opportunity to represent the fair and assist with various activities, along with building their resumes by providing community service, leadership experience and a scholarship opportunity. The ambassador program is open to males and females in the Saline School District, as well as any eligible young person who resides within a 15-mile radius of the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. Selection is based on an application which is due in July, resume and personal interview. Each Ambassador helps at various events throughout the fair and can provide input on planning the fair and assist with community activities which the fair is involved with. Each of the recipients receives a $200 scholarship.

The 2025-26 Ambassadors are McKenna Heusel and Drew DeCaro.

McKenna is a sophomore at Saline High School and is the daughter of Brian and Dana Heusel. McKenna has been very involved in the Saline FFA and serves as the chapter reporter. She has also earned several FFA awards and placed first in the FFA State Science Fair. McKenna is also on the Saline Trapshooting Team, and her USA Clay Target awards include the Female State Champ in 2024. Some of McKenna’s volunteer activities include the Saline Trapshooting Youth Camp as a participant and mentor, FFA National Day of Service, Project RED, the Saline FFA Toy Show and the Saline Craft Show parking. McKenna has helped with the FFA dunk tank at the fair and has helped with the fair cleanup. In 2025 she was also the Talent Show emcee, and she was excited to work at many events during the fair this year.

Drew DeCaro is the son of John and Gina DeCaro and is also a sophomore at Saline High School. Drew is also involved in the Saline FFA and has competed in several FFA District and Regional Contests, the Saline Trapshooting Team, Boy Scout Troop 416 and the St. Christines Food Pantry. Some of his volunteer and leadership experiences include being Assistant Senior Patrol Leader for Troop 416, Patrol Leader for Troop 416 and Assistant Patrol Leader for Troop 416. At the fair he has helped run the Boy Scout pop stand, the Saline FFA dunk tank and the Saline Trap Recruitment table. He enjoyed assisting at several fair events this year. Drew is also a member of the Saline High School Marching Band.

For more information on the Saline Community Fair Ambassador program check out the fair website at www.salinefair.org.

More News from Saline