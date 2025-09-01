Harvest Bash at Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds Raises Funds for Saline Trapshooting.

The Saline Trapshooting team is holding the Harvest Bash, Oct. 4, at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds to raise funds for the program.

The event begins at 5 p.m.

A $60 ticket includes dinner and admission. There will be a silent and live auction. There is also a grand raffle drawing and several raffle baskets. Guests can also play several games of chance.

Call 734-673-0334 or email athenathecookielady@gmail.com for tickets.

Harvest Bash is the team's most significant fundraiser..

The Saline High School trapshooting team was the back-to-back state champions in the USA Clay Target League. It's a program for kids in grades 6-12.

