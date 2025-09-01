Saline MI
9-01-2025 8:49pm

Saline Trapshooting Fall Camp Offers 7 Week Introduction to Shooting Sports

The two-time state champion Saline High School trapshooting team program is offering a seven-week introduction to shooting sports.

The program will teach safety and marksmanship, as well as leadership skills and discipline.

Students will take classes once a week at the Maybee Sportsman's Club, the team's home field. The cost is $150. Registration is due Sept. 9. Email salinetrap@gmail.com/

