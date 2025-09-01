Labor Day in Saline Marked by Anti-Trump Protest

Saline Indivisible didn't waste much time scheduling its monthly anti-Trump protest in Saline.

The "United We Stand" protest drew a surprisingly large turnout for a morning protest on Sept. 1, Labor Day. The crowd was predominantly elderly, and many were out-of-towners.

It was billed as a Labor Day event, although the comments coming from the crowd were more often about President Trump than about labor issues.

The protest, like past Saline Indivisible protests, was held at the four corners in downtown Saline. At one point, a truck owner was intentionally "smoking out" the protestors. Saline Police were called. Officers spoke with the driver and then remained at the four corners, providing visibility. On the other side, some people complained about obscene protest placards being shown in front of children.

Horns blared in support of the protesters throughout the activity.

Here's our interview with protestor Libby Williams, a resident of Saline and regular at city council and school board meetings.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4RFgPw6Unc -->

